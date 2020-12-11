• JACQUALINE CHRISTINE NEWBERRY, 37, Centralia, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma. No service is planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
• DOTTIEJO ROSE FLINT, 88, Pe Ell, died Dec. 6, 2020 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
• JUNE IRMA LINK, 94, Olympia, died Dec. 6, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
• PHILIP EMERY TAYLOR, 73, Ethel, died Dec. 5, 2020 in Astoria, Oregon. No service is currently scheduled due to COVID-19.
• LARRY WALTER MILLS, 83, Tacoma, died Nov. 30, 2020 in Seattle. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
