• WALTER MILLS, 83, Tacoma, died Nov. 30, 2020 in Seattle.Arrangements under the direction of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
• HUGH JOSEPH CRANE, 87, Centralia, died Dec. 3, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
• LENA RUTH GERMANN, 98, Mossyrock, died Dec. 4, 2020 at Angel Vine adult family home. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• DEBRA ANN FRAZIER, 48, of Centralia, died Dec. 3, 2020 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver. A service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11 at Sticklin Funeral Chapel, followed by a graveside service at Claquato Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
• PATSY RUTH ROOF, 80, Chehalis, died Dec. 2, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
• DIANE JEAN PELKE, 70, Randle, died Nov. 27, 2020 at home. No service is scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• ELINOR JEAN FOSTER, 90, Centralia, died Dec. 7, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
• LINDA M. MILLER, 76, Packwood, died Friday, Dec. 4, at her home. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• WILLIAM T. “BILL” PALMER, 74, Centralia, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, at his home. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• GUY F. DAVIS, 66, Chehalis, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Angel Vine Adult Family Home, Napavine. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
