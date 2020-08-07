• JUDITH SHERMAN, 72, most recently from Centralia, died Aug. 2, 2020 at Manor Care in Lacey. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
• JEFF LANTRIP, 54, of Rochester, died July 24, 2020 in Centralia. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
• WENDY A. HASVOLD-POINTER, 50, Oakville, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• DEBRA SLATE, 60, Castle Rock, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, at The Villager. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• RONALD W. DAVIDSON, 79, Centralia, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Service details are being planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• TERI L. WHITE, 55, Chehalis, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, at her home. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
