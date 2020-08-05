• PAULA LEE JOHANNES, 83, of Rochester, died Saturday, Aug. 1, at Prestige Post Acute and Rehab Center in Centralia. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
• DARRELL ARTHUR BINNIE, 67, Mineral, died July 29, 2020 at home. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• RICHARD LEE RYAN, 64, Onalaska, died July 31, 2020 at home. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• DWIGHT BERKLEY HAMILTON, 75, of Chehalis, died Aug. 1, 2020 at home. No service is scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Home.
• GLADYS N. SILVA, 89, Centralia, died Aug. 1, 2020 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
• AURELLA M. HALL-PEEK, 94, Winlock, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at her home. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• GARY D. GRAY, 60, Vader, died Tuesday, Aug, 4, 2020, at MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.