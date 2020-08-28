• LINDA M. HAINES, 68, Chehalis, died Friday, Aug. 21, at PeaceHealth St John Medical Center, Longview. A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• GORDON R. VALCH, 76, Napavine, died Saturday, Aug. 22, at his home. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• KATHRYN I. “KATHY” NEER, 69, Centralia, died Monday, Aug. 24, at her home. a potluck reception will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, Aug. 29, at the family home. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• TERRY L. CLAUSSEN, 62, Centralia, died Monday, Aug.24, at his home. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• DAVID J. RUBY, 69, Packwood, died Friday, Aug. 21, at PeaceHealth SW Medical Center, Vancouver. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• JANET Y. GAGNON, 87, Battle Ground, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Casey’s Adult Family Home. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• JOSEPH R. (LEO) LEPAGE, 94, Longview, died Friday, Aug. 28, at Canterbury Gardens. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• GLORIA A. ANDOLINA, 71, Chehalis, died Friday, Aug. 28, at Providence Centralia Hospital. A private family graveside service, will be held at Little Falls Cemetery, Vader, at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• JACQUELINE NEIL BECKHAM, 66, Woodland, died Aug. 22 at Southwest Washington Medical Center. Private services will be held. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• ROBERT STEVEN ALLEN, 45, Centralia, died Aug. 25 in Brinnon. No service is planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
