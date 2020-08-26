• HELEN RIEDY, 77, Centralia, died at home on Aug. 23, 2020. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
• SUSAN KATHLEEN COX, 70, of Centralia, died Aug. 20, 2020 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
• WILLIE B. EGNER, 74, of Glenoma, died Aug. 19, 2020 at home. No service is scheduled. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• PEDRO HERNANDEZ, 83, of Tenino, died Aug. 18, 2020 at Providence Centralia Hospital. No service is scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
