• DIANE LYNN FAULKNER, 67, of Castle Rock, died Aug. 17 at home. No services are scheduled. Arrangements are under the care of Hubbard Funeral Home in Castle Rock.
• DALE POLLOCK, 71, died March 15, 2020. A memorial service is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday August 27 at Alexander Park. Drive your classic vehicles and bring your stories and a picnic basket. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• HARRIETT UCELE BURGER MARCHILDON, 92, Chehalis, died Aug. 4 at Woodland Village Memory Care. A service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
