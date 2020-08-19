• JEFFERY ALLAN LANGUS, 73, Chehalis, died Aug. 13, 2020 at home. No service is scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• LAURA FAY BURKS, 87, Chehalis, died Aug. 11, 2020 at Chehalis West Assisted Living. A service and burial will take place at Toledo Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• BONNIE G. HADALLER, 88, of Cinebar, died Aug. 16 at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. No services are scheduled at this time.
• DALE POLLOCK, 71, died March 15, 2020. A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday August 27 at Alexander Park. Drive your classic vehicles and bring your stories and a picnic basket. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• ROBIN R. CHIPMAN, 63, Centralia, died Saturday, Aug.15, at Providence Centralia Hospital. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• JOHN “JACK” ALLEN VENESS, 79, Yelm, died Monday, Aug 17, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. A private burial will take place at Winlock Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• MICHAEL WILLIS MULLINS, 56, Centralia, died Aug. 9, 2020 at home. Arrangements are by Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
• RONALD W. DAVISON, 79, Centralia, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. A private family memorial service will be held at Cattermole Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• EDWARD N. RICHARDS, 75, Winlock, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Providence Centralia Hospital. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at the Winlock Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
