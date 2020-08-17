• MARGARET D. KEARNEY, 74, of Mossyrock, died Aug. 12, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
• ODUS WAYNE EASON, 82, of Skiatook, Oklahoma, formerly of Centralia, died Aug. 5 in Oklahoma after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Eason was buried Aug. 12 at Watson Memorial Cemetery in Oak Hill Community, Oklahoma.
• DOROTHY MAY TEITZEL, 70, of Chehalis, died Aug. 13, 2020 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are by Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
