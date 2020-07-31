• JUSTIN DANIEL ROTTER, 44, of Rochester, died July 24 in Rochester. He died unexpectedly of a heart condition. There will be a private graveside service for family. Due to gathering restrictions, the community is invited to an outdoor vigil at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4 at Grand Mound Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
• TRISHA R. JOHNSON, 47, Vader, died Wednesdsay, July 29, at her home. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• CATHERINE L. BREWER, 86, Castle Rock, died Friday, July 31, at Frontier Rehabilitation and Extended Care Center, Longview. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• JANET MARIE GORDON, 61, of Centralia, died July 27, 2020. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements under the direction of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.