• WINIFRED PEGGY ANN SANFORD, 75, Vader, died April 4, 2020 at Providence St. Peter Hospital. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• CAROLYN JUNE WATKINS, 71, Centralia, died April 3, 2020 at home. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• GERALDINE DELORES WILSON, 85, of Lacey, died April 5, 2020 at ManorCare of Lacey. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
• PATRICIA A. SHEPHERD BARTO, 68, of Chehalis, died April 5, 2020 at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. No service is scheduled at this time.
• DONALD LEE CARPENTER, 80, Vader, died March 27, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
