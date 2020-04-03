EDWARD DONALD NEUMANN, 91, of Chehalis, died at Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver on March 10, 2020. Interment was at Claquato Cemetery in Chehalis. Arrangements were in the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel in Centralia.
• GERALD RAYMOND JONES, 86, Toledo, died March 28, 2020 in Las Vegas. A private graveside service will be held. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• LORRAINE FAY BRANDT, 75, Olympia, died March 20, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
• JOYCE FROGNER, 90, Adna, died March 31, 2020 at home. A private service will be held this week with a public service to be announced after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Arrangements are by Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
• HAROLD ORSON WELLS, 72, Olympia, died March 30, 2020 at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
