• GARY WILLARD BICE, 63, Centralia, died April 16, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the care of McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory.
• JEFFERY STEVEN ENOCH, 67, Centralia, died April 26, 2020 at Cooks Hill Manor Assisted Living in Centralia. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
• NORMA IRENE CRAIG, 86, Chehalis, died April 23, 2020, at her home. A viewing is scheduled for Friday, May 1, from noon to 5 p.m. and Monday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A private family graveside service will be held. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• DONNA RUTH BROOKS, 82, Centralia, died April 26, 2020 at Shannon Care Center. No service is scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
