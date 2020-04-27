WINNIE L. HUTCHINSON, 85, Longview, died Friday, April 17, at Canterbury Gardens. Services are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
DONALD “DON” ANDREWS, 61, Rochester, died Sunday, April 19, at his home. Services are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
STEVEN D. MOHR, 30, Onalaska, died Tuesday, April 21, at his home. Services are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
MICHELE R. BEEBE, 70, Longview, died Wednesday, April 22, at her home. Services are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
GEORGENA “BETTY” LONG, 90, Toledo, died Thursday, April 23, at The Villager, Castle Rock. Services are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
MARK ALLEN HADDOCK, 48, of Centralia, died at home April 22, 2020. A private family service will be held at Claquato Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
SHEILA KAY CONTI, age 73, of Rochester, died April 23, 2020 at Prestige Post Acute and Rehab Center in Centralia, WA. Arrangements under the direction of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
