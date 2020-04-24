• DAVID ARTHUR ALVORD, 68, Winlock, died April 20, 2020 at Providence Centralia Hospital. No service is scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• PATRICK O’DANIEL, 49, Chehalis, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his home. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
• MICHAEL “MIKE” SCOTT ALLEN, 69, of Castle Rock, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Villager Inn Retirement Center. A viewing is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, and from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, April 29. A private graveside service will be held. Arrangements are by Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
