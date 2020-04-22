• JOYCE LOUISE ZUBER, 85, Centralia, died at her home on April 16, 2020. No service information is available at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
• TIMOTHY FRANCIS GREENE, 75, Centralia, died at home on April 17, 2020. No service information is available at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
• LARRY JAMES RIFFE, 77, Glenoma, died April 18 at his home. No service is scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• JAMES MICHAEL KEEVY, 64, Chehalis, died April 17, 2020 at Providence St. Peter Hospital. No service is scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• GAIL D. KAISER, 77, Centralia, died April 18, 2020 at Prestige Post Acute and Rehabilitation Center in Centralia. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
