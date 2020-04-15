• ROBERT L. CARTER, SR., 80, Centralia, died April 13, 2020 at his home. No services are scheduled at this time. Under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
• HAROLD R. KNAPP, 86, Centralia, died April 13, 2020 at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. No services are scheduled at this time. Under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
• LEONID KASHPRUK, 86, Chehalis, died at his home on April 10, 2020. A private family service will be held under the direction of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
• SANDRA RAE KEENE, 78, Centralia, died April 12, 2020 in Centralia. A private family service will be held under the direction of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
• SUSAN FRIDLEY, 73, Centralia, died April 12, 2020. Service information is not available at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
• ALICE O’CONNOR, 97, Centralia, died April 15, 2020 at Providence Centralia Hospital Service information is not available at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.