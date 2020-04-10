• MATTHEW ALLAN TEMPLE, 44, Centralia, died at home April 7, 2020. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
• REVEREND BEUFORD OLIVER BELCHER, 91, Napavine, died April 7, 2020 at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• SHERI KAE BAILEY, 69, Olympia, died April 5, 2020 at Olympia Transitional Care. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
