In Thursday’s edition of The Chronicle in a story titled “Immunology 101: Lewis County Clinic Begins Offering Antibody Testing” the equation to achieve herd immunity was inaccurately reported. The equation is the “R value,” or the rate at which the virus travels from person to person, multiplied by the percentage of the population that is still susceptible, has to equal one.

