The story titled “House Passes Chehalis Basin Funding Bill,” published in The Chronicle on Tuesday, Feb. 18, the $700M dedicated in House Bill 1154, a funding package for Chehalis Basin flood and fish habitat projects included an error on the timeline of disbursement. The money would be disbursed over 10 biennia, or 20 years. The Chronicle regrets the error.
The Chronicle seeks to be accurate and fair in all its reporting. If you find an error or believe a news item is incorrect, please call the newsroom as soon as possible at 807-8224, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
