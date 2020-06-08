In Saturday’s edition of The Chronicle, in a story titled ‘White Coats for Black Lives’, the final quote from Assistant Nurse Manager Jennifer Martin read “I think people need to be aware that we, as a county, believe in equality,” Martin said. “I hope very much that change occurs within each of us and that we can stand together and move forward in a way that helps people feel safer in the world that we live in.”
It should have read, “I think people need to be aware that we, as a country, believe in equality,” Martin said. “I hope very much that change occurs within each of us and that we can stand together and move forward in a way that helps people feel safer in the world that we live in.”
•••
The Chronicle seeks to be accurate and fair in all its reporting. If you find an error or believe a news item is incorrect, please call the newsroom as soon as possible at 807-8224, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.