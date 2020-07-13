Centralia College has partnered with Mossyrock and Morton School Districts for a program called “Open Doors,” a state-wide youth reengagement program that provides services to students that have dropped out of school or are not expected to graduate by age 21.
Open Doors allows students to work toward their high school diploma in a non-traditional way and offers the students a chance to take some college classes at the same time.
“We recognize that when a student has multiple pathways or various options it’s helpful for the community and the students that we’re serving,” said Kelli Bloomstrom, Dean of Instruction at Centralia College East, who oversees the Open Doors program.
Open Doors is available for students ages 18 to 21 who won’t be or didn’t graduate with their classmates. The program is similar to an alternative school in that it recognizes that the traditional school structure is not the most ideal option for every student and less traditional paths can result in success for more students.
“They would still be students of the school district but we would work with them, they would come to the college to take classes. They can take high school classes with us or, after taking a student success course, they can take college-level courses for some dual credit options,” Bloomstrom said.
The college offers several courses in music, drama and art that may not be offered at either Morton or Mossyrock high school but can be taken by the student through the Open Doors program as they are working toward their diploma.
“Maybe the student hasn’t found their passion yet and they’re looking to explore some of the options that the school district can’t offer,” said Bloomstrom. “Different students need different opportunities. Basically, the school districts are trying to offer what opportunities the students are interested in and so we’re just another option.”
She also said that through the Open Doors program, students can take fewer courses per quarter so that they aren’t in school for as long as they would be in a traditional setting, which frees up time for the student to work or do other things.
Even if a student dropped out of high school at a young age, students can stay in the K-12 school system until they are 21 years old and complete their degree. Open Doors makes it easier for these students to complete their high school education on their terms as well as having the opportunity to earn some college credits.
“This program helps students finish up their high school diploma rather than get their GED,” Bloomstrom said.
Classes in the fall will be available online and face-to-face as the COVID-19 restrictions allow.
“We would really like to see students back on campus but we’re going to have to see what that looks like,” she said.
Interested students should reach out to their school district and speak with a school counselor. In the future, the college would be interested in partnering with more school districts.
