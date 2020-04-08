The Centralia Police Department has reportedly found a Centralia woman who went missing Monday morning.
America Arellano, 19, was last seen in the neighborhoods near Providence Centralia Hospital as she was leaving to her mother’s apartment, detective William Phipps said.
Arellano is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black blouse, blue jeans, a grey zipped hoodie and brown cowboy boots.
According to Phipps, nothing has indicated there was any foul play involved and police are still talking to Arellano’s friends and family to gain information about where she might have gone.
If you know anything regarding her whereabouts, contact Phipps at 360-330-7680 or Zuleima Ramirez, Arellano’s mother, at 360-623-3080
The Chronicle will update this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.