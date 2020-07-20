High Rock Lookout

Groups of hikers gather to take in sights and images from the summit of the High Rock Lookout hike Sunday afternoon near Ashford.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
High Rock Lookout

Sawtooth Ridge is seen from the High Rock Lookout trail on Sunday.
High Rock Lookout

A hiker walks down from the summit of the High Rock Lookout trail sporting a mask as groups of hikers congregate in and around the lookout Sunday afternoon near Ashford.
High Rock Lookout

Cora Lake is seen from the summit of the High Rock Lookout hike Sunday afternoon near Ashford.
High Rock Lookout

Groups of hikers gather to take in the sights from the summit of the High Rock Lookout hike Sunday afternoon near Ashford.
High Rock Lookout

A group of hikers sport masks as they make their way down the High Rock Lookout hiking trail Sunday afternoon near Ashford.
High Rock Lookout

Mt. Rainier is seen from a viewpoint along the High Rock Lookout hiking trail Sunday afternoon near Ashford.
High Rock Lookout

Luna, a Pomsky, leads hikers up the High Rock Lookout hiking trail Sunday afternoon near Ashford.
High Rock Lookout

Clouds blow over Mt. Adams seen from High Rock Lookout Sunday afternoon near Ashford.
High Rock Lookout

A lone cloud drifts above Mt. St. Helens Sunday afternoon seen from the High Rock Lookout hiking trail near Ashford.
High Rock Lookout

A lone cloud drifts by Mt. Rainier on sunny day along the High Rock Lookout hiking trail near Ashford on Sunday.

