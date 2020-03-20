On Friday, Benny's Florist made good on an offer to place free flowers on the sidewalk in front of the Chehalis business for community members to pick up and take home.
The business first made the offer on Facebook Thursday: "Let's spread some cheer tomorrow ... As you know with everything going on business has been a little slow this week. that being said we have a overflow of flowers ... We will fill the sidewalk with beautiful cut bouquets for our customers to have for free. Please swing by and get some flowers for yourself or to spread some cheer to someone else. We would hate to see all the flowers go to waste ... We just want to ask that each person only take one bouquet each. We want to cheer up as many people as possible! Thanks so much to all our wonderful customers over years and for your continued support of our local business."
On Friday, after the post spread far and wide on Facebook, dozens turned out to pick up the flowers. See the photos below.
