Brush Fire

DNR crews battle a brush fire along the northbound lane of Interstate 5 Tuesday afternoon in Grand Mound.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Brush Fire

DNR crews battle a brush fire along the northbound lane of Interstate 5 Tuesday afternoon in Grand Mound.
Brush Fire

A truck is seen following a rollover accident in the northbound lane of Interstate 5 Tuesday afternoon in Chehalis. It happen about the same time as brush fires in the area. 
Brush Fire

Crews work to divert traffic as DNR members battle a brush fire along the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 Tuesday afternoon in Grand Mound.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.