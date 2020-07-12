Blue Lives Matter

Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza hugs a friend during a Blue Lives Matter rally Saturday afternoon at Swede Hall in Rochester.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza talks during a Blue Lives Matter rally Saturday afternoon at Swede Hall in Rochester.
Visitors mingle as flags wave during a Blue Lives Matter rally Saturday afternoon at Swede Hall in Rochester.
A man sports a face shield as he waves flags at passing vehicles during a Blue Lives Matter rally Saturday afternoon at Swede Hall in Rochester.
Members of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office mingle with attendees during a Blue Lives Matter rally Saturday afternoon at Swede Hall in Rochester.
A banner hangs above reading "Back The Blue" as Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza makes a speech during a Blue Lives Matter rally Saturday afternoon at Swede Hall in Rochester.
Counter-protesters hold signs as a motorcycle passes during a Blue Lives Matter rally Saturday afternoon at Swede Hall in Rochester.
Wooden American flag signs are sold during a Blue Lives Matter rally Saturday afternoon at Swede Hall in Rochester.
Blue Lives Matter supporters use a megaphone next to counter-protesters during a Blue Lives Matter rally Saturday afternoon at Swede Hall in Rochester.
A member of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office waves to a flag-waving supporter of a Blue Lives Matter rally Saturday afternoon at Swede Hall in Rochester.
Counter-protesters exchange words with a supporter of a Blue Lives Matter rally Saturday afternoon at Swede Hall in Rochester.
Crowds mingle during a Blue Lives Matter Rally in front of Swede Hall Saturday afternoon in Rochester.
Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza smiles as he greets attendees of a Blue Lives Matter rally Saturday afternoon at Swede Hall in Rochester.

Cinebarbarian

To the oblivious young lady hold the "Black Lives Should Matter" sign, just a quick fact check for you. Blue Lives are made up from every Race, Creed, Color, Religion, and Orientation that can be found here in the USA, including Black Lives. And as a matter of fact, all human lives should and do matter but equally, not one over the other.

Supporting Blue Lives means you're supporting everyone who keeps us safe, and shouldn't that be the whole point?

YourNeighbor

It won't be long. Another Snaza who thinks masks are a joke. How old are you, John? Getting right up there into that high risk group, aren't you?

