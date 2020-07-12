top story
Photos: Attendees of Rochester 'Blue Lives Matter' Rally Show Support for Law Enforcement
- Photos by Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
To the oblivious young lady hold the "Black Lives Should Matter" sign, just a quick fact check for you. Blue Lives are made up from every Race, Creed, Color, Religion, and Orientation that can be found here in the USA, including Black Lives. And as a matter of fact, all human lives should and do matter but equally, not one over the other.
Supporting Blue Lives means you're supporting everyone who keeps us safe, and shouldn't that be the whole point?
It won't be long. Another Snaza who thinks masks are a joke. How old are you, John? Getting right up there into that high risk group, aren't you?
