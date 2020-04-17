Department of Natural Resources and local firefighters responded to a brush fire between state Route 6 and Elk Creek Road in Doty Friday afternoon.
While it appeared the blaze was being brought under control, fire personnel remained at the scene at about 6:30 p.m.
One firefighter estimated it reached about 20 acres in size.
This story will be updated when more details become available.
