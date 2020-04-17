20200417160331_DSC_6934 (1).jpg

Department of Natural Resources and local firefighters responded to a brush fire between state Route 6 and Elk Creek Road in Doty Friday afternoon. 

While it appeared the blaze was being brought under control, fire personnel remained at the scene at about 6:30 p.m. 

One firefighter estimated it reached about 20 acres in size.

This story will be updated when more details become available. 

20200417155918_DSC_6895.jpg
20200417160217_DSC_6904.jpg
20200417160934_DSC_6940.jpg
20200417161005_DSC_6954.jpg
20200417161357_DSC_6992.jpg
20200417155540_DSC_6866.jpg
20200417162237_DSC_7029.jpg
20200417162302_DSC_7035.jpg
20200417162310_DSC_7040.jpg
20200417162420_DSC_7059.jpg

