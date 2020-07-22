Mt. Ellinor Sunset Hike

Clouds blow over the Olympic National Forest seen from the summit of Mt. Ellinor Tuesday evening near the Mount Skokomish Wilderness area.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com

Chronicle Photographer Jared Wenzelburger is preparing to climb to the summit of Mount St. Helens later this month. To help prepare his body for the steep incline, he traveled to the Olympic Peninsula and climbed Mount Ellinor this week. Here are some of his favorite photographs from the trip. 

Ridgelines poke up through the clouds as the sun sets in the Olympic National Forest on Tuesday.
Clouds blow over Mt. Ellinor at sunset Tuesday evening in the Olympic National Forest.
Hikers fly a drone above the summit at Mt. Ellinor Tuesday evening in the Olympic National Forest.
Lake Cushman is seen from Mt. Ellinor Trail #812 near the Mount Skokomish Wilderness Area Tuesday evening.
Wildflowers grow along the summit at Mt. Ellinor seen Tuesday evening in the Olympic National Forest.
Clouds blow over Mt. Ellinor at sunset Tuesday evening in the Olympic National Forest.
Hiker John Alabata makes his way up Mt. Ellinor Trail #812 near the Mount Skokomish Wilderness Area Tuesday evening in the Olympic National Forest.
Clouds blow over Mt. Ellinor Trail #812 at sunset Tuesday evening in the Olympic National Forest.
Lake Cushman is seen from Mt. Ellinor Trail #812 near the Mount Skokomish Wilderness Area Tuesday evening.
The sun reflects off a rock face at Mt. Ellinor Tuesday evening in the Olympic National Forest.
