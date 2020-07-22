Chronicle Photographer Jared Wenzelburger is preparing to climb to the summit of Mount St. Helens later this month. To help prepare his body for the steep incline, he traveled to the Olympic Peninsula and climbed Mount Ellinor this week. Here are some of his favorite photographs from the trip.
Ridgelines poke up through the clouds as the sun sets in the Olympic National Forest on Tuesday.
Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Clouds blow over Mt. Ellinor at sunset Tuesday evening in the Olympic National Forest.
Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Hikers fly a drone above the summit at Mt. Ellinor Tuesday evening in the Olympic National Forest.
Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Lake Cushman is seen from Mt. Ellinor Trail #812 near the Mount Skokomish Wilderness Area Tuesday evening.
Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Wildflowers grow along the summit at Mt. Ellinor seen Tuesday evening in the Olympic National Forest.
Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Clouds blow over Mt. Ellinor at sunset Tuesday evening in the Olympic National Forest.
Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Hiker John Alabata makes his way up Mt. Ellinor Trail #812 near the Mount Skokomish Wilderness Area Tuesday evening in the Olympic National Forest.
Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Clouds blow over Mt. Ellinor Trail #812 at sunset Tuesday evening in the Olympic National Forest.
Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Lake Cushman is seen from Mt. Ellinor Trail #812 near the Mount Skokomish Wilderness Area Tuesday evening.
Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
The sun reflects off a rock face at Mt. Ellinor Tuesday evening in the Olympic National Forest.
Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Clouds blow over the Olympic National Forest seen from the summit of Mt. Ellinor Tuesday evening near the Mount Skokomish Wilderness area.
Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.