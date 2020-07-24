Back in April, I read an article in The Chronicle involving an elected official that made me a little uncomfortable.
Early in the pandemic response, while we were all still trying to figure out what “essential” really meant, several elected officials gathered to write letters to the Governor’s Office on behalf of businesses, for clarification on allowed operations and/or advocating for an expansion of the definition of essential for business purposes.
One of these letters — from the City of Chehalis — was written on behalf of I-5 Cars, owned by Heidi Pehl, and appears to have been an effort led by Chehalis Mayor Pro Tem Chad Taylor.
Now, ordinarily, this wouldn’t be a huge deal. I think our elected officials were trying to protect sales tax revenue and the intent was good. But here’s where it gets a little sticky: It wasn’t mentioned in the article that Chad Taylor also represents I-5 Cars professionally through his own business, The Silver Agency (a marketing agency).
Again, was the intent bad? No. But the appearance could be that a local business has a city councilor in their “back pocket,” so to speak. To me, this was a “rounding of the edges” of sorts on the idea of conflict of interest. In my opinion, Mayor Pro Tem Taylor probably should have recused himself from speaking on the matter. Another city councilor — even Mayor Dennis Dawes or Councilor Tony Ketchum — could have spoken in his place.
Personally, I think Chad Taylor is a great guy, but that sort of led me to another question: Are there other places where local elected officials are “rounding the edges” on the rules that govern us all?
In that vein, I started paying more attention … and that’s when a new sign in front of Councilor Taylor’s business caught my eye.
In front of The Silver Agency, located on South Market Boulevard near the Methodist Church in Chehalis, there is a billboard sign structure that has existed there prior to the Silver Agency’s occupancy in the space. In the past, that sign has had content directly promoting the Silver Agency and it’s affiliated business ventures that all existed on-site at the premises.
Earlier this year, that same billboard signage was updated to promote a new business: Councilor Taylor’s daughter’s business, who is a realtor with local Century21 in Chehalis — an office location about 10 blocks down South Market.
You may or may not know this, but in the City of Chehalis, “off-site advertising” is strictly regulated by city code and requires a specific variance permit to be legal.
So, I kicked the tires on it. I emailed the City of Chehalis and asked them if the sign was, as it stood with offsite content, legal.
After researching, Chehalis City Manager Jill Anderson informed me that, while Councilor Taylor’s daughter did have an office in his building, that alone did not meet the standard to allow the off-site advertising sign. And, while the sign structure itself may or may not have been “grandfathered” at some point, that the content on the sign would, in fact, still require a variance permit.
Anderson noted that Councilor Taylor was exceptionally cooperative and that he had readily agreed to remove the sign until such time that they could obtain a permit or otherwise. And, additionally, that Councilor Taylor hadn’t realized the sign was in opposition of city code.
While it doesn’t seem like a huge issue, you have to realize that, by that sign standing, a city councilor was potentially giving his daughter a $500 or more per month advertising freebie that wasn’t accessible to other businesses in the same way. It is a question of keeping a level — and equitable — playing field.
Again, while I fully believe that the intent was good — and I believe that Chad Taylor is a great city councilor — we have to be able to have these conversations in open spaces and evaluate missteps of elected officials. Even when they are our friends.
Anytime we see a “rounding of the edges,” it’s important (and our civic duty) to speak out.
Brittany Voie is a columnist for The Chronicle. She lives south of Chehalis with her husband and two young sons. She welcomes correspondence from the community at voiedevelopment@comcast.net.
