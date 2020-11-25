Over the last 18 months, the Twin Transit team has had a series of big conversations. We’ve met with government leaders, healthcare providers, nonprofits and more. Our goal? To determine what our community needs most – and how we can help.
Through these conversations, we discovered that many Lewis County residents struggle to access quality medical care and other essential services due to a lack of reliable transportation. This is especially true for our elderly population, individuals living with a disability, those without access to a reliable vehicle, and our area’s youth.
Those living in the Twin Cities can hop on one of our fixed route buses. But what about everyone else?
At Twin Transit, we believe that transportation should never get in the way of life.
That’s why we’re piloting a new program that will revolutionize the way our community moves. Dial-a-Ride Twin Transit (DARTT) is a door-to-door transportation pilot program that will operate within a 15-mile drive time radius of our Centralia and Chehalis locations.
Booking a DARTT ride is easy. Simply call 360-330-5555 to book and pay for your ride at least 24 hours in advance. Once your reservation is made, a DARTT van will pick you up at the appointed day and time, and take you where you need to go.
The cost of each ride is based on mileage. For example, a five-mile one-way trip would cost $3, while a 10-mile one-way trip would cost $6. If you choose to connect your DARTT ride with Twin Transit’s fixed route service, you will receive a free bus pass for that portion of your trip.
This new service will be especially beneficial for those who need transportation assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. And, as with our fixed route and LIFTT services, stringent health and safety protocols are in place. These include routine vehicle sterilization, social distancing, Plexiglas shields, and masking protocols.
DARTT’s individualized door-to-door service will provide access to quality medical care and other essentials for our local seniors, youth, those without reliable transportation, and anyone who just needs a ride. By expanding local transportation options in this new and innovative way, we can reduce stress, facilitate better health outcomes, and greatly improve overall quality of life.
Our community is going places. We’ll help you get there, better than ever before.
To book your ride, call 360-330-5555. For more information, visit TwinTransit.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.