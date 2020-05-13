With springtime sun returning and flowers blooming, we’re all itching to get back outside now that COVID-19 stay home orders are loosening. With travel still limited and the economy so wobbly, this is a great time to start growing your own food. If you do, you’re not alone. Seed companies are reporting record sales this spring.
The National Gardening Association (NGA) reports, “Gardening during a pandemic is for everyone, regardless of whether you live in an apartment or on a 100-acre ranch. Victory Gardens during WWII supplied homes with fresh vegetables, fruits, and herbs, and Pandemic Gardens today can do the same.”
The NGA also correctly points out that gardening is an activity the whole family can participate in. Everyone can get out in the fresh air and add positive energy into their lives. Raising your own food is a worthwhile endeavor that can be done while observing proper social distancing.
With a tiny investment and little bit of time, you can make and maintain a vegetable garden space almost anywhere. You would be surprised how little space it takes. Many popular vegetables can be grown in the same space as a traditional flower or shrub garden, or even in a container on your deck or porch.
The Washington State University (WSU) Extension Service offers urban gardeners a six-page guide at https://bit.ly/2WsXV2Z with everything you need to know to grow food in a front yard or parking strip. If you’re not on a tree-lined street, a parking strip may be the sunniest spot in your yard.
The NGA advises the normal frost-free growing season for Lewis County started May 1 and runs for 166 days until October 14. Find spring and fall planting calendars at https://bit.ly/2YOLGkb so you can take full advantage of every one of those days.
If you’re completely new to gardening, the internet is bursting with resources to help. The NGA has much information at https://garden.org/covid19/, including podcasts so you can learn and dig at the same time.
Closer to home, Lewis County’s rich agricultural history makes it home to a wealth of in-person resources at local nurseries and garden centers. Their greatest advantage is they know what works here. They can advise what grows well, how to prepare your soil, and how to tend your garden for maximum yield in an environmentally friendly way. When closures mean you can’t visit them in person, try calling them on the phone or visit their websites for help.
The Washington State University Extension program offers tried and true advice for any kind of garden you want to plant. You can download a comprehensive Home Vegetable Gardening in Washington guide at https://bit.ly/35BI3iU. Crop-specific guides are also available at http://gardening.wsu.edu/vegetable-gardens/. For more help locally, connect with the Lewis County WSU Extension office at https://extension.wsu.edu/lewis/.
What’s in it for you, other than healthy, better-tasting food? First of all, you’ll save money. Once you’ve purchased seeds and maybe some potting soil if you’re container gardening, you’re essentially done spending money. Picking and eating your crop is free.
Another benefit is exercise while working in your garden, even if it is just a container on your patio or back porch. Planting, watering, and weeding uses muscles as you bend, twist, reach, and lift. Whether you’re breaking a sweat or not, movement is still good for you. Many people find gardening reduces stress and improves their mood.
Get outside, plant a garden this spring, and enjoy safe, tasty, healthy food this summer. Follow us on Twitter @LCPHSS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.