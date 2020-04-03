Wednesday was Census Day in the United States. While that might not rank up there with Arbor Day or Groundhog Day on your list of priorities, it warrants a reminder that everybody should participate in the decennial counting of residents.
The good news is that "Census Day" was just a suggestion, not a deadline; the actual deadline is Aug. 14 — already pushed back two weeks because of uncertainty over the coronavirus outbreak. The other good news is that Washington's stay-at-home order during the pandemic means you likely have a little extra time to go online and fill out the brief questionnaire.
Among other things, the census provides data that determines how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding is dispersed. Schools, roads, health care facilities and other important facets of our community will gain — or lose — funding over the next 10 years based upon the results of the population count. As the U.S. Census Bureau explains at 2020Census.gov, "Think of your morning commute: Census results influence highway planning and construction, as well as grants for buses, subways, and other public transit systems."
The census also is used to determine the number of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives for each state and for drawing the boundaries of congressional and legislative districts. Following the 2010 Census, for example, Washington added a 10th congressional seat; this time around, Oregon is expected to add a sixth district.
By now, all households should have received a mailing or two — or more — from the U.S. Census Bureau. If you have questions, call 844-330-2020 or go to https://2020census.gov/en/languages.html to find assistance in dozens of languages.
For the first time, participants can fill out the census form online — a timely change in this age of social distancing. Information also may be provided by phone or by returning census forms through the mail. Previously, results were gleaned primarily by census workers knocking on doors, and the bureau issued a statement last month saying: "The health and safety of our staff and the public is of the utmost consideration and importance. ... It has never been easier to respond on your own, whether online, over the phone or by mail — all without having to meet a census taker."
Households that do not respond by late May might receive a knock on the door from a census taker. To avoid potential scammers, know that census workers will never ask about Social Security numbers, citizenship status or financial information — either online or in person. If somebody is at your door claiming to be from the Census Bureau, they should have an identification badge with a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date.
The bureau is tasked with counting all residents of the United States — not just citizens — and federal law prohibits the bureau from sharing identifying information with other agencies, including law enforcement. Attempts last year by the Trump administration to include a question about citizenship were scuttled by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Finally, participating in the census has nothing to do with receiving federal stimulus checks recently approved by Congress and President Trump — despite social media posts claiming otherwise.
Starting in 1790, the U.S. Census has been taken every 10 years. Participating in the current one is important for ensuring that our community is equitably represented in the federal government.
