The past few years the Democrat-controlled state government has floated the Vehicle-Miles-Traveled program that would charge for each mile a person drives.
The idea is that with cars getting better gas mileage and ever increasing use of electric vehicles, the gas tax will continue to erode and won’t raise enough tax dollars to fund road construction and maintenance. The Dems promise the per mile charge would replace the gas tax.
A pilot project launched in 2019 set the cost at 2.4 cents per mile. For a Mossyrock resident such as myself, that equals about $2 for every trip I take into the Twin Cities.
The state Department of Transportation heralded the pilot project with lots of fanfare, publicity and glitzy handouts. A report issued Jan. 13, 2020, by the Washington State Transportation Commission proudly stated they have “transmitted their final report on how Washington can begin a transition away from the state gas tax toward a road usage charge system to the Governor, State Legislature and the Federal Highway Administration,” as stated in a Washington Road Usage Charge Pilot Project and Assessment.
The project did not garner a lot of positive publicity.
This 2021 Legislative session, the Vehicle-Miles-Traveled proposal is very much alive via the House Environment and Energy Committee. The Dems are being quiet on implementing the Vehicle-Miles-Traveled proposal. They have put forth four bills as far as I can find, with language buried deep inside. House Bill 1075, for example, is introduced as “an act relating to reducing emissions from vehicles associated with on-demand transportation services; amending RCW 70A.25.010 and 3 70A.15.1010; adding new sections to chapter 70A.25 RCW; and creating a new section.”
You have to wade through to the fourth page of bureaucratic mumbo-jumbo before finding this line of copy: “Be designed with consideration of the state greenhouse gas 21 emission limits of RCW 70A.45.020 and the state vehicle miles traveled goals of RCW 47.01.440.”
This buried information means the bill would require local governments to track and tax the miles you drive to get groceries, go to work, drive to school, travel for recreation and perhaps most concerning, drive to access critical and vital services such as health check-ups or virus vaccinations.
This proposal heavily hits rural areas such as Lewis County where citizens would pay way more than those living in the big metro areas such as Seattle. I was in Seattle earlier this week and while you only have to drive a few miles to the grocery store, it can take 10 to 15 minutes as you idle at stop lights and 25 mile per hour limits. So you are using plenty of gas, but not driving many miles.
Rural citizens are struggling enough these days with the pandemic and a faltering economy. The last thing we need is an added tax. And I don’t buy into the proposal that it would replace the current gas tax.
In fact, the Dems controlling state government are trying to implement a gas tax that could potentially add up to an extra $1 per gallon to fund a $27.6 billion transportation package over the next 16 years (which would make our gas tax rate the highest in the nation).
If the Dems are planning on revenue from a gas tax for the next 16 years, I don’t see the tax-greedy left letting go of gas tax dollars as long as they remain in power.
Our new state Rep. Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia, sits on the House Environment and Energy Committee. Thank goodness he is there to protect our wallets.
In testimony last week before the committee, Abbarno said in noting his concerns about the proposed bills, “My family, my neighbors, my constituents don’t want our state, our county or even our city to be creating a plan that tracks our travel, regulates where we can go and on top of that, increases the cost of our freedom to travel whether that be for work or pleasure. … In my community, virtually everyone will be impacted negatively.”
The Dems should not be hiding their intent deep in their proposed bills. I don’t believe the per-mile-driven cost is fair for rural drivers. And now is certainly not the time to add a financial burden to those living outside the urban areas of Washington state.
•••
Michael Wagar is a former President and Publisher of The Chronicle.