In Washington State, we are fortunate to have all “Vote by Mail” (also known as absentee). If you are registered to vote in Washington, there is no need to request a ballot. All voters will receive their ballots in the mail. Ballots will be mailed by County Auditors beginning October 9th.
Another important note: you can register, confirm your registration, update your registration, and learn about what is on the ballot at VoteWA.gov.
Return your ballot by official drop box or by mail, no stamp needed.
If mailed, the USPS recommends that you mail a week before Election Day. Your ballot must be postmarked no later than Election Day. If mailing your ballot within a week of Election Day, be mindful of mailbox collection times or use an official ballot drop box. A late postmark could disqualify your ballot.
All vote-by-mail ballots are kept in secure storage while not being processed. Processing includes the verification of signatures and postmarks, removing the inner envelope from the outer envelope and removing the ballot from the inner envelope. Ballots are secured with numbered seals and a log is kept of the seal numbers to detect any inappropriate access. Votes cast are tabulated after 8 p.m. PST on Election Day. Results are neither known nor reported before 8 p.m.
To check the status of your voted ballot, sign in to VoteWA.gov and click “Ballot Status.”
Please vote! Your opinion counts, your participation preserves our democracy.
Sherri McDonald
Raymond
