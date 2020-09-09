President Trump has failed on some major campaign promises.
In September 2015 on 60 Minutes, he said he would create a universal healthcare system. “I am going to take care of everybody. I don’t care if it costs me votes or not, and the government’s going to pay for it.”
He has completely done the reverse by supporting GOP measures to gut and/or repeal the Affordable Care Act, and by supporting a GOP lawsuit to have the ACA repealed, leaving over 20 million people without insurance during a pandemic.
He promised massive tax relief for all working people. Although the GOP tax bill he signed into law gave many people some temporary tax relief, most of the benefits gave huge permanent tax cuts to corporations and the wealthy. And he said the tax bill would pay for itself, but it hadn’t, even before the pandemic.
He promised he would balance the budget within eight years, but he has added $3 trillion more in debt during his first three years in office (prior to the pandemic). Additionally, the GOP tax bill he signed into law is projected to add $2 trillion more to our deficit over the next 10 years.
He said he would pump $1 trillion into an infrastructure plan to build new roads and bridges and improve the nation’s power grid and telecommunications. He and the GOP have done nothing on this.
He promised it would be easy to reach a deal with North Korea but he has never come close to a deal, although Trump and Kim exchanged love letters in 2018. Trump proudly claims that “they fell in love.”
He promised he would bring back jobs in coal-mining, which he has not. In fact, coal production has decreased 16 percent and coal consumption has decreased 40 percent since 2016, even with reduced regulations on the industry and an ex-coal industry lobbyist running the Environmental Protection Agency. The coal industry is being left behind for cleaner and less expensive natural gas and renewable energy, even here in Centralia. How many people want to go back to heating their homes with coal?
Trump is not the great deal-maker he brags he is. He has had six corporate bankruptcies and at least 13 business failures (including a steak company, a university, a football team, an airline and casinos). As Fox news reported in June 2016, he has a long history of not paying employees, contractors and subcontractors. He cares nothing for everyday Americans. He cares only for himself.
One reason he has failed miserably at being president is because he lacks empathy and thinks everything in life and in governing a nation is transactional and about himself. It is not. We need and deserve a president who understands this and who cares about our country and everyday Americans (and not just his supporters). In this election, Joe Biden is clearly that person. Joe Biden may not have been your first choice, but he is now the only choice for our country.
Frank Hackett
Onalaska
