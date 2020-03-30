Centralia schools postponed the levy election, giving time to consider circumstances in light of Covid-19. It also gives teachers, the administration, and community time to reflect on why teachers went on strike and the levy failed.
Two things brought on the strike. First, the school board (including former board member Jami Lund who ran the campaign to defeat the levy) never informed the public, not before or during negotiations, on what it knew about the impact of the McCleary court decision.
The district knew a lot of new money for salaries was coming, but a large part was intended to replace local levy funds used for salaries. The local levy rate was cut by $1.33/thousand assessed valuation, from $2.83 down to $1.50.
The State Supreme Court ruled in McCleary that using local levies for basic salaries was unconstitutional and the state had to fund salaries. The state increased it’s property tax rate by 83 cents to pay for salaries. Between the local rate cut of $1.33 and increase in the state rate by 83 cents, Centralia taxpayers had a reduction of 50 cents per thousand (not counting the building bond).
Second, teacher union leaders told teachers and the community the district did not want to pass the new state salary money to teachers. They accused the district of wanting to use their new state salary money for other purposes.
Union leadership knew the legislature intended to replace local levy money used for salaries. The community was not informed by the district or teachers. With only partial information provided by union leaders, signs popped up around town demanding a “fair salary for teachers now.”
Most teachers are honest and give their all to students, but they lined up behind union leadership who didn’t share the whole story. Teachers were told the district wanted to keep their money. This is also what the state teachers union told them.
The union pushed for all the new state salary money and even more levy money to increase salaries. They led the teachers to strike. The community pressured the school board, and they agreed to a 24 percent raise and commitments they knew the district couldn’t cover. This happened statewide, except most districts didn’t strike and Centralia got one of the highest increases in the state.
The state then increased possible local school levy rates to $2.50 to cover the costs.
I’d like to see the school board fully educate the community on issues before and during negotiations going forward. I’d also like to see union membership recognize they went on strike on false premises.
Before ballots go out, the board and union should agree the 24 percent raise is enough for the next three years (averaging 8 percent per year), any new state salary money during that time replaces levy funds, and then use those levy funds in programs for kids.
If this is agreed to before ballots go out, the public might be more positive on the levy request. If it’s August 4, passing it then will get schools off to a good start.
Neal Kirby
Centralia
