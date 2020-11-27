I am overwhelmed with gratitude and thanksgiving. I am grateful for the honor of serving as the superintendent of the Centralia School District. I am thankful for the dedication and work of our staff, the flexibility and partnership of our families and the support and pride of our community. These strengths, working together, will create a district of excellence that helps our students, our district and our community thrive.
This pandemic has created unprecedented, challenging and stressful times. At the same time, this pandemic presents us with an opportunity. It is an opportunity for us to work as a team in support of our children.
Please join our team by making our children a priority. No matter our individual personal beliefs, we can work together so we can safely get and keep our students in school. You are part of our team: please mask up, socially distance, and limit social gatherings.
Working as a team we can and will not only survive this pandemic, as a community and a school district, we will thrive. Thank you for joining our team and supporting our students.
I am thankful for the honor of serving as your superintendent.
Lisa Grant
Superintendent
Centralia School District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.