The nastiness of politics knows no bounds. Kathy Harrison recently submitted a tactless letter attacking Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler for missing votes in the last decade, but failing to point out that our congresswoman missed most of those while she was in the neonatal intensive care unit with her just-born 3-month premature daughter. But Ms. Harrison and her favored candidate Democrat Carolyn Long have been pulling those kinds of cheap shots for years.
In my opinion, we need more young moms in Congress, but we won’t get there if Carolyn Long or her followers shame representatives like Herrera Beutler for giving birth or sitting by the bedside of their children as they cling to life.
What’s particularly disheartening is that Ms. Harrison clearly did a thorough-enough internet search to calculate Rep. Herrera Beutler’s voting percentage, but omitted the search results she must have seen about Rep. Beutler’s daughter’s struggle for life. Similar to how Long says Rep. Herrera Beutler doesn’t care about people with preexisting conditions, when Jaime is the cosponsor of legislation to make sure they are covered. Disingenuous and disgusting politics.
And Jaime missing some votes seven years ago has not taken away from her work. She was recently named Washington state’s most effective legislator because she’s ushered in important legislation to improve our health care system, and cut taxes for single moms and middle income families. Jaime is who we need representing Southwest Washington. It would be nice if her opponents would stop the cheap shots, but I’m afraid we’ve only seen the beginning.
Anthony Ahrens
Centralia
