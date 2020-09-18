If you are like many of us who have been cooped up in our homes trying to escape the COVID-19 pandemic, then you have probably turned to reading as a way to while away the hours. Have you run out of interesting reading material? Are you ready to read a good fiction book or pursue an interest with a book on history, art, gardening, cooking, or other hobbies? Do you follow one or more authors and want to add their latest books to your collection? Then, the 41st annual Lewis County AAUW Book Sale is coming to your rescue to chase away your doldrums and boredom with thousands of fiction, nonfiction, DVDs and CDs available at bargain prices!
This year’s AAUW Book Sale is happening in a new, larger area at the Lewis County Mall starting on Wednesday, Sept. 23 and running through Saturday,Sept. 26. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Separate rooms will house varieties of books: including a room for children’s books. Prices are reduced each day culminating in a $2 charge on Saturday for a bag of books! Here is the chance to refresh your bookshelf!
COVID-19 rules and precautions will be in effect and masks will be required upon entry. If you are concerned about crowds, we encourage shoppers to come in the late afternoon.
All books are generously donated to AAUW. All sale proceeds go towards scholarships for local women and tuitions for STEM summer camps for middle school girls.
Jan Leth
Centralia
