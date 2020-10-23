Recently my husband and I were reading the newspaper over our morning coffee and read a pungent letter to the editor concerning the re-election of Edna Fund for another term.
From my perspective she has protected, stood up for, and worked hard to help the Senior population. She’s also stood up to the issues that would have negatively damaged our county for all citizens.
She has gone out of her way to attend events faithfully, sitting with different people, listening to concerns, taking them to her constituents, and finding ways to bring the necessary change/upgrades and help she has provided. She also continues to encourage people to become more active within their communities.
She has the knowledge, experience and good track record for the future, as we face a great deal more budget cuts and changes throughout the state and country, which will trickle down to Lewis County residents — us, you and I — from higher levels of government.
She is a great advocate for all of Lewis County. How do I know, you ask? It was through her encouragement that I become a Lewis County Seniors former board member and member of the AAA – (Area Agency on Aging) council member for Lewis, Mason, and Thurston County. Thank you, Edna for the encouragement. I know you care.
Vote for Edna Fund.
Elizabeth Hicker
Vader
