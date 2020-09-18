Loren Culp is a demagogue and is using false claims and promises to gain political power. He criticizes Washington State forest management but what would he do to manage our forests? Culp knows nothing about forest management. Get out of your office Mr. Culp and into the woods to see what reality looks like.
I am a professional forester with 40 years experience in the Northwest woods. I worked in both public and private forestry and I can tell you that Washington State DNR is doing an outstanding job of scientific forest management.
As far as the federal forests are concerned Republicans in congress have increased funds for fire fighting but decreased funds for thinning and other forest operations that would alleviate the fire danger.
Along with this decrease in funds was a 39 percent reduction in staff to work on fire alleviation projects.
Marshall D. Murray
Centralia
