In the Tuesday edition of The Chronicle, in the editorial section, Julie McDonald filled readers with her editorial opinions and personal experiences. Most of her column made sense with regards to posts on Facebook and distancing ourselves while trying to be connected with others in today’s world.
Her last opinion regarding acquiring masks and using them included a little snipe at “conservatives.” Quote: “As conservatives clamor to reopen businesses in Washington state and elsewhere, I know I will continue wearing masks when venturing out for quite a while.”
First I will say yes, I am conservative, concerned for my fellow man, compassionate and confident in my fellow man, so I find her use of conservatives as an irresponsible demographic that is the only political group that want the state to reopen offensive.
Conservatives, deplorables, those people … I mean liberals or moderates don’t want the state to open. Just conservatives banging the drum, open, open, open. Everyone on every political side wants a safe reopen to our state and our businesses.
Many locals are self employed, regardless of their political affiliations and not eligible for programs, not having any success in filing for unemployment that is touted to now be accessible to self employed. They have mortgages they can’t pay, car payments, payroll if they are trying to keep long time employees (SBA loans ran out), taxes, insurances and if they fold they can’t keep other small businesses going like small time burger joints, we can’t afford to grab a burger and fries.
No one is going to forgive their debts and yes maybe they should have been more fiscally responsible and not purchased that new truck for work or a car for their kid. Maybe they should have had a large cushion of savings in the bank for a rainy day. Well look around, this is a storm, not a rainy day.
Many are blowing through their savings trying to survive, with no sign that they will be able to go back to work to rebuild that. Conservatives are not clamoring to put people in jeopardy with a total disregard for people. Lots of people are “clamoring” help us. Save our jobs, save our businesses. We will wear masks, make them available for employees. We will practice safe distancing. It is possible to do.
People that are more likely to have a really bad time with the virus, they should continue to shelter in place and we should all help them. People who have health issues should shelter in place and we should help them. Those that can and want to should be able to return to trying to find a new normal as we continue to find answers. We, the small businesses, will not survive if we hold out for months and months. So forgive me if I “clamor” a bit.
I know when the numbers come out and if they bounce upwards again, we the conservatives will be responsible, right? It will be death on our hands, right? Politicians will point their fingers in anger and reproach and blame the conservatives and the president and that’s a shame. I appreciate you quoted scripture in one of your comments. As I struggle to stay above water and you condemn my efforts, as clamoring away, let me say, “Judge not that you may not be judged.” You don’t walk in my shoes and I don’t live in yours. With so much that pulls and divides our country, lets us try to focus on all of us being back to work together.
Michelle Zucati
Centralia
