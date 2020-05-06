What do you have to do to receive $174.000.00 per year base pay? Apparently nothing! Members of Congress are still getting paid their salary even though they aren’t in session or working.
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, won’t call the members back into session. While the regular working folks have to make do without a paycheck, the speaker and other house members continue to receive full pay, plus benefits.
How far did that $1,200 or $2,400 stimulus check take your family? Could you get a haircut? Could you feed your family?
According to the Chicago Times, the Mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot managed to get her haircut. When asked about this,she responded saying she is “the face of the City” and needed a haircut. This statement was made while stating salons would be closed because getting “your roots done is not essential.”
In watching the news on TV, I’ve noticed a number of politicians with remarkably well groomed hair. Do you suppose they all have a member of their household with the knowledge and equipment to keep their hair looking neat and trimmed? Or are they following the Chicago mayor’s attitude that they need to look good.
Don’t you wish you were exempt from the rules? Don’t you wish you were getting paid $174,000.00 not working?
Gerri Woolf
Tenino
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.