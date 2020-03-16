I applaud the long and successful effort of the Chehalis Basin Board to bring a measure of stability to the flood-prone Chehalis River.
Bonds totalling $700 million over the next 14 years is a substantial sum that hopefully will alleviate flooding problems and also help with wildlife restoration.
It is also a substantial compromise of conservative principles. Considering it represents a significant redistribution of wealth otherwise known to conservatives as “socialism” or even communism, how in good conscience can the fiercely independent Republicans of Lewis County accept this monty?
These are tainted funds! Yes, tainted I say! Why, if current revenue distribution rates from Olympia hold to form and there is no reason to expect they will not, the horrible, socialistic, liberal King County and Seattle will pony up $300 million of the $700 million over 14 years.
I thought Lewis County has made clear over and over again that it wants people to stand on their own two feet. Pull themselves up by their bootstraps! We are all responsible for our own lives. The conservative mantra has forever been that government should do less for people.
Ah! It is as I always suspected. What they mean is government should do less for “other” people.
Marty Ansley
Cinebar
