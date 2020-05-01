Yes, I’ve written before and been taken to task by others for my opinions regarding how Gov. Jay Inslee has handled the COVID-19 pandemic. I read in the Saturday paper one letter referring to people waving the Nazi flag and the Confederate battle Flag. I ask please reprint photos of all these.
Another writer brought up the sacrifices of the folks in WWII and the economic recovery afterwards. I totally respect folks who eloquently with passion deliver their opinions even when I disagree. Have you noticed we’re not hearing about overburdened hospitals. One hospital was put up in CenturyLink Field and torn down in a week unused along with state after state including ours sending back unneeded ventilators
As for WWII sacrifice, my family knew it first hand. My father went in the Navy and was in Saipan. My dad, the oldest, had his next in line brother at the age of 19 die in British Guinea while serving in the U.S.Navy buried there being re-interred in 1949 back to the States. The next in line went in the Merchant Marines, (later in the Army wounded in Korea) finding himself with his ship in Leyte under daily attack for a number of days! The other brothers served during the 1950s’ Cold War. My oldest brother is a Marines Vietnam veteran and me an Army veteran.
Every man or woman who died in war has done so to protect our very freedoms that include from day one the right to protest. The liquor tax protests in Pennsylvania, the New York draft protests during the Civil War.
Do any of you complain, protest, write to the newspapers about how the flu every year is passed around by folks who refuse to get vaccinated and thousands die? Is this virus worse having no vaccine? Of course! For all those who’ve died I feel horribly for their loved ones and wish it weren’t so! Yet, can you really prove hundreds more would die fishing, golfing, hiking, water skiing, etc.
Sometimes the old saying, “Do the ends justify the means” holds value. All the people unable to get early detection for cancer and other diseases that could easily die are being denied access. My late mother at age 63 got early detection and after surgery lived until almost 87. Is a young mother 35 to 50 unable to get a mammogram less important than the older most vulnerable that I fall under the most common reason given for the measures? Please tell the newly poor having lost a job possibly permanently that we’re all in this together. Look at the child who can’t go to school told that someday they will again when Denmark found a way to go back to school.
Lastly, the folks who worked during WWII were able to go and have “Victory Gardens,” fish and hunt, and go to the movies, taverns, dance halls during their time off. The economic recovery wasn’t near as hard because industry, restaurants, etc. were able to stay in business so for those who survived it was easier for them economically. Again, I respect the need for protection which I take personal responsibility to do but not every measure enacted was necessary.
Shawn Murphy
Centralia
