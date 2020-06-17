I am writing to show support for our current elected officials in Lewis County. The dedication and resolve of or current community leaders is, frankly, amazing. Our current commissioners have been dedicated to the citizens and shown great support for programs to help all of us.
I have been blessed to serve as the deputy assigned to Drug Court and without fail they have supported our program. Commissioner Edna Fund has gone so far above and beyond I could not think of a better person to support. She attends every community fundraising event, parade and community gathering. Her support for our community is absolutely amazing.
I urge every registered voter to get out and vote, and strongly recommend our current elected officials remain in office. Sheriff Rob Snaza, Prosecutor Jonathan Meyer, Commissioner Bobby Jackson, Commissioner Gary Stamper and Commissioner Edna Fund all deserve our votes! Thanks for all you do and hug your kids today!
Kevin Dickey
Chehalis
