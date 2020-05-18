Some years ago it was asked what the state was doing about the Scotch broom. The reply: nothing. Now we are concentrating on milfoil.
Now we have another agency, “Washington Invasive Species Council” asking us to report Scotch broom patches in our neighborhoods big and small. Are they going to help us by spraying by drone?
What was needed ages ago was good attention to all of it along the right of ways of the county, state and federal highways and the train tracks.
Margaret Cole
Ethel
