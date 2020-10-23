I voted for Sean Swope because of what I know about him. I know that he has dedicated his life to serving others. I know that he spent many years of his life volunteering and partnering with organizations who were also dedicated to serving people in need.
If you want to know how dedicated Sean is to serving others, you only need to look at his tax history and you will see the time he has given to volunteering. At times he intentionally structured his life so that he could devote himself full-time to helping others. I know that his efforts to bring healing and help to those who are hurting has impacted many lives in this country and internationally.
I know that he has successfully led groups of people in efforts to bring direct relief to people in need. I am an eye witness to Mr. Swope literally bringing food, clothing, medical aid, financial aid and hope to children and families in multiple countries.
I know that Sean has the intellectual capacity and business experience to lead this county successfully. There is much more I could say on Sean’s behalf about that as well as other political topics. But, I chose to share the things I know about Sean Swope that are deeper and even more important than having the highest educational certificates, his character and motivation. I know he is motivated by love and compassion for others and he will produce practical answers to provide for the needs of Lewis County citizens.
Our board members should be making decisions from a political view that recognizes that they are elected to serve the citizens of this county, “of the people, by the people and for the people.” What I know about Sean Swope is a clear indication that as a Lewis County commissioner he will serve in the best interest of the citizens of this great county.
Kevin Emerson
former Lewis County Water District 2 Commissioner, former Lewis County Fire District 1 Commissioner
