I’m hoping that our children all grow up to be thinking, caring adults. Wouldn’t that please you? And when the damage done to our country by this president is eventually tallied up, I hope those thinking, caring children of Trump supporters will ask: Why, why did you support him?
And that’s my question to Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler. Why? Why do you support him? Why has there not been one utterance from you concerning his behavior and actions which have been very harmful to our country? We need a representative who is not afraid of being tweeted about, or criticized by the president.
We need to elect Carolyn Long as our next representative. Carolyn is someone who has spent her whole working life in the real, workday world, unlike career politicians.
The great Albert Einstein once said the ideals which guided his life were, truth, goodness and beauty. Our nation needs to return to those ideals.
Electing Carolyn Long as our representative to Congress is a step in that direction.
Rich Ullsmith
Camas
